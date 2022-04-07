Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,021. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.