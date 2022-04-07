Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $16.62 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 5,369,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,866. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

