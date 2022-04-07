Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,147. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

