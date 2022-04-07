Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

