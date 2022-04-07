Piper Sandler Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

