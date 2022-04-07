Piper Sandler Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

QCRH opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in QCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

