Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

