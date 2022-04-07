PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (PKG) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. PKG Token has a market cap of $279,591.13 and approximately $6,913.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 126% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.89 or 0.07416861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.21 or 0.99822789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051391 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

