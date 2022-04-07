Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 74,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.