Platform Technology Partners Decreases Holdings in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Synaptogenix were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPX stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

