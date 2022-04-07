Platform Technology Partners Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.48% of Cuentas worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

CUEN stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Cuentas Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

