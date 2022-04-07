Platform Technology Partners Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

