Platform Technology Partners Makes New $236,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $288.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.19 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

