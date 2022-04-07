Platform Technology Partners Sells 159 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Biogen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

