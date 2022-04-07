Platform Technology Partners Takes $34,000 Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 35,400 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 192,131 shares of company stock valued at $225,116 over the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

