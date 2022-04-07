Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAZRF. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

