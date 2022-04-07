Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.19% from the company’s previous close.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NYSE:PII opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89. Polaris has a one year low of $99.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,728,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

