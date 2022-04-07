Polkadex Price Hits $5.61 on Major Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00012878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $688,873.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

