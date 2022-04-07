PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and $1.27 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

