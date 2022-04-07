PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $140.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,479,135 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

