Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.30

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 192444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

