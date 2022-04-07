PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Trading Down 9.9%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.41 and last traded at 0.42. 203,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 142,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of PowerBand Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.54.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

