Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 2,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 138.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.