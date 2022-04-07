Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.