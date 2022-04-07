Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce $520.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.44 million and the highest is $526.06 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.34. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

