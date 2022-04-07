Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of PG opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

