Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 1.6%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.41. Approximately 45,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 55,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.18. The firm has a market cap of C$216.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

