Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.00. Proterra shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 31,079 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 110.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
