Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.00. Proterra shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 31,079 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 110.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

