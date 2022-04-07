Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

