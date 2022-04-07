PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $1,925,700. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

