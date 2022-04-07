Public Index Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $72,992.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

