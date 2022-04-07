Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $38,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.46. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $253.86 and a 52-week high of $409.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

