PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
