Pundi X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

