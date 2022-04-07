Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

