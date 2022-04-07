Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

