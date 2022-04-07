Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Cut by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

