Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

ALL stock opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

