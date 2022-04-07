Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

