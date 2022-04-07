Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increased by KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of ALB opened at $211.47 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $143.26 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

