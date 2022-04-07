Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Reduced by Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

