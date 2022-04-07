Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Featured Stories
