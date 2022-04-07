Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

