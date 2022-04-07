Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.