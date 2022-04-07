Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 28,048,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548,576. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

