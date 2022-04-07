Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $498.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.39 and a 200 day moving average of $602.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

