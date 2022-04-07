Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

NSC stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

