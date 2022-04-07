Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.14. 496,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,006. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.86 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $672.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

