Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $176.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.36.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

