Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $104.85. 404,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,225,840. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

